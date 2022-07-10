Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.17.

SWK opened at $110.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.43 and a 52 week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

