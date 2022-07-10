State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys New Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.99.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 1,125 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 315,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,756,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $491,934. Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $100.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.93.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

