State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $379,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Commvault Systems by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. 95.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Shares of CVLT opened at $66.93 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.72 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 94.27, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.24.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total value of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at $30,378,633.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,140.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

