State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $40.54 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $62.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.54. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.86 earnings per share. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHF. Barclays decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.