State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,587 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Zumiez worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $8,671,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the 4th quarter valued at $3,628,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 188,469 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after buying an additional 61,125 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Zumiez by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,377 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,859,000 after buying an additional 47,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 112,615 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 35,154 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $25.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.45. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The firm has a market cap of $499.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $220.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Zumiez Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.