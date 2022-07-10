State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lazard were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 26,445 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,428,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Lazard by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000.

LAZ stock opened at $34.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Lazard Ltd has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $716.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.58 million. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.13%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

