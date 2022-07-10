Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,544.8% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRCL shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. Stericycle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $664.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

