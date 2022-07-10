StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYTR opened at $0.10 on Friday. CytRx has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12.
CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.
CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical research and development company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.
