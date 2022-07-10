StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of CHNR stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $1.88.

About China Natural Resources (Get Rating)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

