StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.54.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,202 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $99,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

