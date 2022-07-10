StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CMCT opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.43. The stock has a market cap of $168.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 0.54.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Creative Media & Community Trust Co. had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 7.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (CMCT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
- Altria Group (NYSE MO): A Contentious High-Yield Dividend Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Media & Community Trust Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.