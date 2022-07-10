StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis decreased their target price on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. MediWound has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.95.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million. MediWound had a negative net margin of 64.01% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the first quarter valued at $44,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in MediWound by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in MediWound by 56.1% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 306,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 110,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

