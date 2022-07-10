StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NTZ stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Natuzzi has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a P/E ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter valued at $534,000. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natuzzi (Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

