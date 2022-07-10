StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natuzzi from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of NTZ opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.17. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Natuzzi ( NYSE:NTZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Natuzzi during the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi (Get Rating)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

