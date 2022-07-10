StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.85 million, a PE ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Pro-Dex ( NASDAQ:PDEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

