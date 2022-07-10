StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of PULM opened at $4.60 on Friday. Pulmatrix has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.31.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 426.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

