StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the first quarter worth $4,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

