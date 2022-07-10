StockNews.com Lowers Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $530.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $569.56.

COST opened at $501.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $474.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.14. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $404.53 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COST. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

