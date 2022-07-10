StockNews.com Upgrades ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) to Buy

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $14.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.79. ChannelAdvisor has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $29.42.

ChannelAdvisor ( NYSE:ECOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.17 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $47,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,501 shares in the company, valued at $499,574.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,064,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,610,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,692,000 after acquiring an additional 620,955 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after acquiring an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,012,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

