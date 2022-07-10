Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 36500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of C$27.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The company has a current ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 31.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

