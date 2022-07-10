Strategic Metals (CVE:SMD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.25

Shares of Strategic Metals Ltd. (CVE:SMDGet Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 36500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a market cap of C$27.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23. The company has a current ratio of 31.95, a quick ratio of 31.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.34.

Strategic Metals (CVE:SMDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Strategic Metals Company Profile (CVE:SMD)

Strategic Metals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, tin, tungsten, vanadium, and lithium metals; and deposit types, such as porphyry, skarn, epithermal vein, orogenic gold, sedex, carbonate replacement, etc.

