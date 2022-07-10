Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,928 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 193.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 525.6% in the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 506.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.38. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.