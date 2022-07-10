Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,262 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $118.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.75. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $153.98.

