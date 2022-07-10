Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the first quarter worth $128,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BUFF opened at $33.64 on Friday. Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $32.26 and a 12 month high of $36.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.78.

