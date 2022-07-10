Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.17.

NYSE BDX opened at $245.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.08. The company has a market capitalization of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

