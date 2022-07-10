Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,982,000 after buying an additional 78,099 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 49.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 780,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,067,000 after buying an additional 259,036 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1,634.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,952,000 after buying an additional 650,718 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 506,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,616,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 474,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after buying an additional 75,720 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA QAI opened at $28.77 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

