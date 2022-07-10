Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 56.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 58.5% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $120.38 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.35 and a fifty-two week high of $122.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.12). Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $63,383.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,557.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,183 shares of company stock worth $246,537. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

