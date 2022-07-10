Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,041,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.45.

