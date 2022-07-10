Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

NYSE:T opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.