Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $102.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.71. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.63 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

