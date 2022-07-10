Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,190 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after purchasing an additional 933,075 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after purchasing an additional 701,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $171,673,000 after purchasing an additional 144,639 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,487,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $150,289,000 after purchasing an additional 224,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,567,022 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $85,969,000 after purchasing an additional 40,141 shares in the last quarter. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEN opened at $23.87 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 41,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $185,732.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 177,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 135,092 shares of company stock valued at $602,497 in the last ninety days. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.29.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

