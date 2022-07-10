Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.43 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $492.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $463.15 and a 200 day moving average of $435.25.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. UBS Group raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

