Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,422,000. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Aflac by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,061,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,902,000 after purchasing an additional 799,609 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,468,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,501,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,682,000 after acquiring an additional 369,258 shares during the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, with a total value of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $56.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.52.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.09.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.