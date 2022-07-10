Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,804 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,373 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1,118.5% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,014,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,387,000 after purchasing an additional 931,440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in BHP Group during the first quarter valued at $32,718,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,031,000. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 885,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,307,000 after purchasing an additional 335,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,448 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,886,000 after acquiring an additional 287,063 shares in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BHP opened at $52.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.74. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,590 ($31.36) to GBX 2,510 ($30.39) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Liberum Capital downgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC assumed coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($32.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.06) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,706.42.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

