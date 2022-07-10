Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 932 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 743,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,932,000 after buying an additional 337,048 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $2,291,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.44.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $73.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.35. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

