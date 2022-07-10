Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 18.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 7.1% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in Linde by 18.0% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 85,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,156,000 after buying an additional 12,980 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Linde by 10.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN opened at $273.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.83 and a twelve month high of $352.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $306.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 60.31%.

In related news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares in the company, valued at $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.71.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.