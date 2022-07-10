Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 528 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,636 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,492,441,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1,157.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $773,970,000 after buying an additional 1,107,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,415,835,000 after buying an additional 652,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $406.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.21.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $585.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.78.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

