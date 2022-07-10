Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 566 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 203.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.11.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DE opened at $304.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.25. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

