Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DLR opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.36.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

