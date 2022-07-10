Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% during the first quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 61,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,940,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 4,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the first quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 183,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.03 and a 1-year high of $249.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.64.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

