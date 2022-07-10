Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 1,873 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,477,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,926,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,268,607 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,993,623,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,192,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,320,858,000 after buying an additional 209,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,643,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,002,180,000 after buying an additional 385,522 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $186.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.48 and a 200-day moving average of $328.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Netflix from $293.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Pivotal Research lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.03.

Netflix Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.