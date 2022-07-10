Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Comcast by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.55. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $37.56 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Comcast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.22.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

