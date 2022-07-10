Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB opened at $97.02 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

