Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 232 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,514 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,369 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.88.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $226.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $219.31 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.70.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

