Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Streamline Health Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Streamline Health Solutions has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $1.88. The company has a market cap of $66.40 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Streamline Health Solutions ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.05 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 35.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

