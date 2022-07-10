Strs Ohio Has $2.17 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Global Net Lease worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,642,000 after acquiring an additional 677,182 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,462,000 after purchasing an additional 102,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,640,000 after purchasing an additional 60,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,524,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Global Net Lease by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,511,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,096,000 after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

GNL opened at $13.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GNL shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

