Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Stake Boosted by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,521,000 after acquiring an additional 16,484 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Stryker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,483 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $193.34 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.03.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

