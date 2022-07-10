Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,435 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,299,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,331 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,957,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. The stock has a market cap of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

