Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in AT&T by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after buying an additional 12,483,818 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.55. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

