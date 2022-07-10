Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Booking by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booking by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,403 shares of company stock worth $3,006,347. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Booking from $2,560.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,703.90.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,769.48 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,689.46 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,045.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,224.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 143.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $4.04. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

