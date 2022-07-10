Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,029 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.2% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Stockton increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,280 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 25,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $518.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $492.49 and a 200 day moving average of $493.49.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.