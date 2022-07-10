Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 54,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 16,613 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,617,000 after buying an additional 438,989 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Enphase Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $216.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.00, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.26. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

